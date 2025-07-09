Two years demanded for planning attack

Would he actually do it? He says no. Yet, a 19-year-old man from Eindhoven is suspected of preparing attacks. An image of someone allegedly harbouring radical extremist views emerged from his phone. On Monday, the public prosecution service demanded a two-year prison sentence, one year suspended, at the court in The Hague.

Eindhoven resident A.K. came into the picture after an investigation was launched in The Hague against a fifteen-year-old boy from that city. The two young men appeared to be in contact with each other.

Buildings and people targeted

Together, they discussed religion via Telegram messaging service and how that religion justified the killing of non-believers. They discussed possible targets for attacks, such as parliament, courts, and churches. They also had people in mind, such as PVV leader Geert Wilders.

They also allegedly planned to kidnap or kill Edwin Wagensveld. Wagensveld is the leader of Pegida, a right-wing extremist group that regularly campaigns against Islam.

They also shared videos showing how to make a bomb or the best way to stab someone. “Have you seen it yet?” they would then ask each other.

Preparation

The Eindhoven resident says he never intended to actually take any action. The public prosecutor believes this makes no difference in the criminal case. Even if they only shared videos and information, the prosecution considers this to be preparation for an attack. After all, without that information, you can’t carry out the attack, the prosecutor reasoned. “If you don’t acquire knowledge about an explosive, how can you use it?”

K. also shared numerous videos on his public TikTok account, some of which got a thousand views. Therefore, he is also suspected of distributing inciting terrorist material.

The court will deliver its verdict in two weeks.

In March 2023, nine Eindhoven residents were acquitted of preparing a terrorist attack. They were held for eight months in the special terrorist wing of the Vught prison. K. is also being held there.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob