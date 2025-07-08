Will 18 trees in the four streets around De Markt combat heat?

Early next year, the Vrijstraat, Marktstraat, Nieuwstraat, and Hermanus Boexstraat in Eindhoven city centre will undergo renovation . Similar to the current renovations in the Demer, Rechtestraat, and Hooghuisstraat, the changes will mainly include more greenery and paving.

“It’s very hot downtown. In fact, it was once measured as the hottest place in the Netherlands. If we want our downtown to be a place where people want to spend time on a pavement café, then we really need to improve its quality for the next twenty years,” said Alderperson Rik Thijs. “With water storage and more greenery, people can continue to enjoy it.”

Eighteen new trees will be added along Vrijstraat, Marktstraat, Nieuwstraat, and Hermanus Boexstraat. About 700 square meters of planting beds will also be added.

De Markt

The streets around De Markt are Phase 3 of the downtown redevelopment project. However, the final fourth phase is also underway. This phase involves De Markt, Jan van Hooffstraat, and Jan van Lieshoutstraat. The design phase for how De Markt should look is also starting now. For this, entrepreneurs and city residents are invited to contribute ideas.

De Markt was designed thirty years ago, so it needs to be redesigned along with the rest of the red brick area. We want to see how the market can advance in quality over the next twenty years. We also want to see how we can provide more recreational space on De Markt for all Eindhoven residents in a growing city,” says Thijs. The expectation is that there will be more greenery on De Markt.

Source : Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan