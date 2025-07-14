Train conductor assaulted in Eindhoven

What started as a routine ticket check at Eindhoven station turned into a nasty ordeal for a conductor. He was kicked hard in the back during the assault, which left him with bruised ribs. The suspect is still at large, so the police are appealing to the public for help.

On Monday, the police reported that the suspect had attempted to board a train in Eindhoven with two boys. The conductor checked whether they had tickets. Of the three friends, only one had a valid ticket. After some persuasion, the second boy bought a ticket, but the third revealed that he could not pay.

The conductor suggested that the others buy a ticket for him. On two occasions, one of the boys pretended to buy a ticket for him. They did this by showing the NS employee their own ticket. However, he did not fall for this.

At one point, the conductor had had enough. He closed the doors but the fare dodger forced his way onto the train with the help of his friends. Once on the train, he finally gave in and bought a ticket.

Hard kick in back

Upon arrival at Helmond station, the conductor wanted to get off but then a passenger on the train needed his help. The moment he went back inside, he was kicked in the back. The conductor suffered bruised ribs in the process.

The culprit turned out to be one of three boys. The trio then chose to run away. Because the suspect is still at large, the police have shared his picture on their site. People who know him are urged to come forward.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan