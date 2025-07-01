TNO spin-off AIKON Health secures €1.2million

AIKON Health, a digital health spin-off from TNO, has successfully raised €1.2

million in seed funding to advance its wearable technology for remote

monitoring of heart failure.

The investment will accelerate product development and early clinical validation. Investments come from the TTT Medtech Fund, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), the Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF), the Rabo Innovation Loan (RIL), and TNO Ventures.

In Europe, more than 15 million people live with heart failure. Without timely

Interventions, lifestyle changes, and medication adherence, heart failure often

progresses and can lead to repeated hospitalisations or even death.

AIKON Health is developing a wearable device that enables cardiologists and cardiac nurses to monitor their patients more effectively. This helps heart failure patients manage their condition at home. AIKON Health aims to reduce the number of hospital readmissions for

heart failure patients by at least 25%. Thiru Kanagasabapathi – Founder and CEO, AIKON Health: “We’re grateful to have the backing of such a committed and focused group of investors. This underscores the potential of medical technology emerging from the Brainport region and the strength of our innovation ecosystem. Their support accelerates our path towards FDA approval, an ambitious milestone we’re pursuing just a few years after founding.”

Shifting care from hospital to home

Each year, the Netherlands records 30,000 new hospital admissions for heart failure,

adding over €800 million in avoidable healthcare costs and placing significant strain

on already stretched resources. After discharge, patients often need frequent

outpatient visits for monitoring and medication adjustments. This increases pressure

on clinics and adds stress for patients.

AIKON Health is transforming heart failure management with a modular wearable

solution that combines a discreet chest sensor and an arm sensor, enabling

continuous monitoring of key indicators from the comfort of home. It allows

clinicians to make timely and informed decisions remotely, helping reduce hospital

visits, improve the quality of life for patients, and ease the load on the healthcare system

system.

Boosting innovative technologies

TNO Ventures was established to drive the growth of breakthrough technologies by

accelerating the journey from lab to market. Through spin-offs like AIKON Health,

TNO aims to strengthen the Dutch innovation ecosystem.