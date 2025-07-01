Third time Keti Koti in Eindhoven

On Tuesday, the end of the transatlantic slave trade will be commemorated for the third time in Eindhoven. The Committee on 30 June and 1 July in Eindhoven sees that the holiday is alive in the city. “We want to shape it in our way.”

For a long time, Saida Vianen, chair of the Committee 30 June and 1 July Eindhoven, had to travel to Amsterdam with her children to commemorate the victims of slavery and celebrate liberation. Since 2023, this is no longer necessary as Keti Koti has become an official celebration in Eindhoven.

“We paused on Monday to remember all the victims,” Vianen explains. “In doing so, we honour everyone who has fought and suffered. There were speeches, including one by councillor Samir Toub. There was also a wreath-laying ceremony.”

Music

On Tuesday, various elements will be featured during the celebration, Vianen says. “We want to highlight oral history, the verbal transmission of stories. We do this with songs and melodies. This is an important element for our cultures, for people from the Caribbean islands, Suriname, and also Africa. As a result, we have a slightly different perspective on the music we listen to and create.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is independence, and with that, the Committee for 30 June and 1 July in Eindhoven also wishes to connect with the city. “At the end of last year, a preliminary study was completed which brought to light stories that also resonate with the people of Eindhoven,” says Vianen.

Brabanter

Keti Koti should therefore be celebrated in an Eindhoven way, she states. “I am also a Brabanter, and I notice this when I go to the Randstad. That is why we want to celebrate Keti Koti, but also raise awareness about the history of slavery, in our way.”

As an example, a special song was launched on June 18 for Keti Koti 2025. The song was created in collaboration with young people from Eindhoven and Dynamo. “History belongs to no one and everyone at the same time. We also want everyone to feel welcome to come and celebrate. We are Brabanters, and in Brabant, we do it together,” concludes Vianen.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh