Investment power and ambition needed in Brainport

Yes, a lot is going well economically in the Brainport region, but there are also numerous challenges. One of those challenges is the shortage of large investment rounds. The region lacks investors willing to commit substantial amounts of more than 100 million euros to a company.

There is a problem in the Brainport region. There is no shortage of bright minds, and many start-up companies are developing innovative technologies. The regional economy is thriving, to the extent that there are numerous growing pains such as a housing shortage and network congestion.

However, there are increasing concerns about the economic resilience of the region and Brainport’s dependence on ASML. Studio040 reported on this at the beginning of the year. This has also been noted elsewhere in the region, as former Philips CEO Gerards Kleisterlee created a significant splash in early June.

The former CEO criticised the complacency in the region, as reported by the ED in June. According to Kleisterlee, outside of ASML and its supply chain, there would be a greater likelihood of economic contraction occurring in the region.

The reports correspond with other figures, such as the limited number of large investment rounds taking place in the region and how many unicorns (young companies valued at one billion euros or more) there are. These are benchmarks where the Brainport region, in a European context, is not much more than a grey middle-of-the-road performer.

100 million plus

Data from Dealroom, which tracks tech ecosystems worldwide, shows that comparable ecosystems like Ghent and Amsterdam score relatively much better in terms of the number of large investment rounds for start-ups. While the Eindhoven region performs reasonably well with investments of less than 15 million euros and between 15 and 100 million euros, there are hardly any investments of more than 100 million euros in companies.

This stands in stark contrast to Ghent and Amsterdam, where the number of unicorn companies and the number of large investment rounds, in relation to the population of those cities, is much higher. And that is concerning.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem recently stated in the news programme Buitenhof that there is a need for an investment bank that can provide the capital necessary for start-ups in the region to take the next step in their development.

Venture Capital

It highlights the need for more available investment capital. At the same time, it raises questions that in circles where there is often talk of the beneficial effects of a free market, there is now a call to invest (even) more public funds into an industry that is already wealthy in its own right. There are also increasing voices suggesting that the capital-rich pension funds in the Netherlands should take on the role of ‘venture capitalist’ by investing in the high-tech sector.

The question is whether these steps are necessary for companies in the region to take the next step. “Are investments from pension funds needed to invest in a tech ecosystem? I actually don’t think so,” says Sofie Bracke, the economic alderperson of the city of Ghent.

Ghent has a similar population size to Eindhoven, but boasts a tech ecosystem that ranks at the top of the same lists where Eindhoven appears lower. “About 20 years ago, something emerged here with the tech sector. Netlog – a large social media network, established itself here in the city. And also Twoo, a dating site that was later acquired by the company behind Tinder, originated here. The entrepreneurs behind those companies have remained in the region and have started investing in other start-ups.”

Pleasant City

No government assistance has been utilised in Ghent, says Bracke. “No, that is not what is expected of us. We try to facilitate where necessary as a municipality, bringing parties together. We have also established connections between our port and the tech sector, which is bearing fruit.”

“But we adopt a humble stance. The entrepreneurs tell us primarily, ‘ensure that Ghent is a pleasant city to live in. We will take care of the rest,’” Bracke adds. This has resulted in an ecosystem from which Eindhoven can learn in several respects.

However, it should be noted that Ghent is difficult to compare to Eindhoven in certain aspects. For instance, the East Flanders city has its own port – which also has economic implications – and Ghent University is over five times larger than that in Eindhoven. Around 80,000 students receive education at Ghent University, while Eindhoven University of Technology aims to grow to a student population of 15,000.

With the successes in IT, a sort of pay-it-forward culture has emerged, similar to that in Silicon Valley. Successful entrepreneurs wish to give back to the ecosystem in the city, offering advice as well as investments.” According to Bracke, there is no pension fund or investment bank involved in Ghent’s success. “They know how to find their way to venture capital on their own.”

“There is sufficient money to be found, both within Belgium and in Europe. And if Belgian companies can find that money, then Dutch companies should also be able to do so.”

Philips

So why is it that the start-ups from the Brainport region are struggling to secure large financial investments?

Job Nijs is the director of the Brabant investment fund Braventure. The fund helps smaller start-ups with early-stage investments. He has an idea of what is (still) lacking in the Brainport region.

“The region has historically been very dependent on Philips. There are still many start-ups that originate from that company. But historically, good ideas were also developed within Philips and financed primarily by Philips. And that company is still very important in the Brainport ecosystem, but it is becoming less so. The space it leaves behind has not yet been filled.”

Self-sustaining

A system where the region can also sustain itself financially does not yet exist. And it takes time to build that up, says Nijs. “If you look at Delft, Ghent, but also Leuven, those cities are further along in that respect. Leuven has a science park that is comparable to the HTC. However, Leuven did not have a Philips that kickstarted it; that was accomplished by various entrepreneurs working together. This creates a different culture.”

This does not mean that entrepreneurs in Eindhoven who have achieved success do not invest in nascent companies within the ecosystem, but it happens too infrequently and makes too little impact.

“The fact that the property market has become less attractive for investment is, therefore, a positive development. It was once very appealing to invest all your earned money in housing, as it yielded a lot. Now, people need to be more creative if they want to achieve the same returns.”

Munich

And that creativity or boldness is sorely needed in Eindhoven, Nijs emphasises. “Just look at the figures: relative to population numbers, a city like Munich has three times as many small investment rounds – rounds of less than 15 million euros – as Eindhoven. That is a gap that can be bridged. However, in Munich, there are 23 times more investment rounds of over one hundred million euros compared to Eindhoven. That is an enormous difference.”

An investment bank, as Mayor Dijsselbloem suggested, is a good idea, thinks Nijs. But the region itself can also take steps. “I believe our ambitions need to be greater. We are very satisfied with the successes of the past – from which we are still reaping the benefits – but we must think bigger.”

There is no shortage of smart individuals in the region. However, there is a lack of people who stand out and present a compelling narrative to wealthy parties. One of the main flagship start-ups in the region, SmartPhotonics, keeps its doors hermetically sealed to the media. “If that is the case, it is quite telling,” says Nijs.

Lex Hoefsloot

Nijs mentions one entrepreneur who did demonstrate the right level of ambition. “If there was someone with the right mindset, it was Lex Hoefsloot.” Hoefsloot’s company, which aimed to bring the solar car Lightyear to market, went bankrupt. However, the entrepreneur is seen as an example for the region, according to Nijs.

“In hindsight, it is easy to say ‘such an idea will never get off the ground,’ but Hoefsloot did stick his neck out. And he was very close to making it a success. Therefore, I truly consider him a role model for the Brainport region. Eindhoven needs many more Lex Hoefsloten,” Nijs concludes.

