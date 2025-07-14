‘The sixth child’ shares memories of long life

Nettie van Dijk recently published her memoir, Nummer Zes, in which she recounts a lifetime of memories. Starting just before the second World War broke out in The Netherlands, and ending in 2024 with the publication of her book, she weaves in and out between individual and general concerns.

As readers of her generation will recognise, the line starting with the second World War and its aftermath is generally one of rising prosperity. The postwar boom means job opportunities, education, and emancipation.

Women’s work

For women, the kitchen is no longer the only option as it was for Nettie’s mother, who had nine children, becoming a widow when the youngest was only months old. Nettie becomes a teacher and manages to prevent dismissal upon her marriage, as was customary at the time. When she becomes pregnant, however, she has to resign.

Affluence

From the deprivation during the war, the final years of which meant starvation for many in the West of the country where Nettie grew up, later affluence meant holidays abroad, owning a house as well as a holiday home in Spain, and the means to do good by assisting Polish children who came to the Eindhoven area for a holiday.

Questions

Doubts about the authenticity of the claims made about the Polish children at the time mark Nettie’s attitude in general. She is critical of claims about the effectiveness of vaccines, the climate crisis, or the reliability of other accepted information, and readily lends her ear to alternatives.

The memoir is only available in Dutch, so our international readers may have to wait for the translation.

Written by Greta for EindhovenNews

Photo from the published book