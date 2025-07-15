Superchip revolution: billions invested, boundless possibilities

From faster disease detection to smarter autonomous vehicles, photonic chips—superchips that operate with light instead of electricity- are reshaping the future. The Dutch government is investing €100 million to accelerate this breakthrough technology, with Eindhoven-based MantiSpectra among the key recipients. Backed by strong funding and cutting-edge research, the Brainport region continues to lead globally in photonics, where light powers tomorrow’s innovation.

In a high-tech lab at Eindhoven University of Technology, researcher Kaylee Hakkel carefully places a grape and a tomato onto a handheld device. Instantly, a graph lights up the screen. “I’m measuring ripeness levels in fruit”, she explains. “It’s valuable information for farmers looking to optimise harvest timing”.

This breakthrough is possible thanks to a cutting-edge photonic chip—an invention Hakkel helped develop during her studies. By shining light onto the fruit and analysing the reflected wavelengths, the chip reads a unique “fingerprint” of the produce. It reveals not just ripeness, but also sugar content and nutritional value—data that could help reduce food waste.

Photonic chips, which use light instead of electricity to process information, are unlocking new applications across industries. Imagine a washing machine that scans your laundry and selects the ideal cycle based on fabric type. Or a smartwatch that monitors body metrics and helps physicians deliver faster diagnoses.

Investment in Innovation To accelerate these possibilities, the cluster organisation PhotonDelta, based at Eindhoven’s High Tech Campus, has received a €100 million boost from the Dutch National Growth Fund. “We aim to support chipmakers in scaling their technology and bringing products to market faster”, says Eelko Brinkhoff of PhotonDelta.

One such company is MantiSpectra, which plans to use the funding to mass-produce photonic chips. “These chips have huge potential in agrifood, but also in health and wellness”, the company says.

Source: Studio040

Image source: Wikimedia commons

Translated by: Seetha