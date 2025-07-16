Summer school keeps children’s vocabulary up

While many children pack their bags for a vacation in the sun, Katie May, Mahsa, and Rafat are in school as usual. Not because they have to, but because they want to. “You learn new words as well as new friends”, Mahsa says with a laugh. She and other children are going to the summer school in Waalre this week.

The summer school is an initiative of Atalenta umbrella school and will be organised several weeks for children from after-school care upto grade 7. According to Gerry de Bruyn, regional director of Atalenta umbrella school, the summer school is badly needed: “For children where no Dutch is spoken at home, we often see a relapse during the summer vacations. And that doesn’t apply just to language. Some children also fall a bit behind socially”.

In Municipality of Waalre, part of the Brainport Region, the number of expat children and children of migrants is rising. “We have to adapt our educational offerings to that. The summer school is a good example of this”, De Bruyn said.

“At summer school you do fun things and you learn from that”, Rafat says. He is in the class with the oldest children. “You can draw, play games and even buy groceries to cook something with later”. Whether he would have preferred a vacation at home? “Actually yes, but this is fun too. Would you like to do this next year again? “Yes I would, because you can do fun things ànd learn. I love that”.

Katie May is also enthusiastic: “At home we don’t speak Dutch. My mother is from Algeria and my father from Ireland. Here I learn Dutch better ànd I can play games and meet new kids. I like to bake. And now I have to read recipes here. I learn new words from that”.

Nice work

Teacher Piet likes the work: “It was set up to give children who hear little Dutch at home some extra. But it should also be fun. We pick recipes together, go shopping, cook. In this way they unconsciously learn a lot of new words. I think it is important to contribute in this way. It’s more fun than when your vacation starts a week earlier”.

Meanwhile, the class is busy playing a quiz. “In the quiz, I learn words. The teacher helps us with the words we don’t know. And you also learn from each other. I like that”, Mahsa says, ”And it’s fun because I’ve made new friends!”

The summer school in Waalre is the first of its kind within the municipality, although there have been similar initiatives in Eindhoven for some time. “That it is now here as well is a nice step”, De Bruyn concludes.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob