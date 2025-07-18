Shorter waiting lists for swimming lessons

The long waiting lists for swimming lessons at the municipal pools Ir. Ottenbad and De Tongelreep are starting to get shorter. In October last year there were 1200 names on the waiting list, now there are 950, the city governor’s say.

Waiting times had run up to between five and seventeen months, last October. The growing number of adults wishing to take swimming lessons accounts for this increase.

Swimming lessons for adults come in two kinds: mixed and women only. The number of people on the mixed list is 544, the women only list has 311 names, so a total of 855.

Times

The times also determine the length of the list. Children who need classes on Wednesdays or Saturdays may have to wait twelve to fifteen months before they can start. The less popular slots mean waiting times of ‘only’ eight to ten months. Further reduction The Eindhoven municipality is looking at ways to reduce the waiting times further. In the short term, this might mean lessons can also take place in recreational pools. In the long term, more swimming opportunities might be realised. Existing locations could be enlarged, or a new pool could be constructed somewhere in the coty. No fixed plans as yet exist for an additional pool, however. Source; Studio040 Translated by Grets