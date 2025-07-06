Second Islamic primary in Eindhoven

The Islamitische Educatie Zuid Oost Nederland foundation (IEZO) had obtained permission from The Hague to start with Azzahraa. The second Islamic primary is necessitated by growing student numbers and limited space. At the moment Tarieq Ibnoe Ziyad on Frankrijkstraat is the only Islamic primary school in the city.

In the longer term primary school Azzahraa is to open a new building on Strausslaan. Until that time it is not possible to provide a building for Azzahraa, the mayor and alderpersons write. There are no empty school buildings, nor are temporary buildings available at the moment. The only option, the city governor’s say, is the Hobbitstee building, part of which is currently empty.

To make the building suitable for education in two different schools,vadaptations will have to be made. The municipality has reserved 200, 000 euros for this. Azzahraa will be able to operate from the Hobbitstee sometime this year, but it is not yet clear when exactly the first classes will move in. It is expected that Azzahraa will be able to move to a second temporary location on Mendelssohnlaan next year. In that location temporary buildings will become available, the mayor and alderpersons write.