Remco van Dooren Reappointed as CDA Eindhoven’s Lead Candidate

Remco van Dooren has been unanimously chosen by CDA Eindhoven members as the party’s lead candidate.

The 29-year-old, a city council member since 2018, previously led the party in 2022, when CDA secured six seats, becoming the city’s second-largest party behind GroenLinks. “With his political experience, unifying style, and hands-on approach, Remco is the face of CDA Eindhoven,” the party stated in a press release.

Pride

“We stand for ordinary people striving to do good every day. For a neighborhood that’s pleasant, clean, and safe, where we look out for each other. For a growing city with warmth, where you’re proud to be an Eindhovenaar,” said the native-born Van Dooren.

The rest of the candidate list will be announced by CDA later this year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta