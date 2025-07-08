Remco van Dooren Reappointed as CDA Eindhoven’s Lead Candidate

Remco van Dooren Tops the CDA Eindhoven List
Remco van Dooren has been unanimously chosen by CDA Eindhoven members as the party’s lead candidate.

The 29-year-old, a city council member since 2018, previously led the party in 2022, when CDA secured six seats, becoming the city’s second-largest party behind GroenLinks. “With his political experience, unifying style, and hands-on approach, Remco is the face of CDA Eindhoven,” the party stated in a press release.

Pride

“We stand for ordinary people striving to do good every day. For a neighborhood that’s pleasant, clean, and safe, where we look out for each other. For a growing city with warmth, where you’re proud to be an Eindhovenaar,” said the native-born Van Dooren.

The rest of the candidate list will be announced by CDA later this year.

