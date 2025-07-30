Rabbis intimidated during walk

A group of rabbis was intimidated last Tuesday while walking in Eindhoven. Jewish spiritual leaders and teachers from across Europe were in the city for a conference.

“We were spat at quite quickly, including by young people who cycled through the group”, Simcha Steinberg of Joodse Gemeente Eindhoven (Eindhoven Jewish community) told De Telegraaf (Newspaper) “They also shouted things like ‘cancer Jews’, ‘Hamas, Hamas, all Jews to the gas,’ and ‘Free Palestine.’ Very intimidating”.

Steinberg, who is also the rabbi of Nederlands-Israëlitische Hoofdsynagoge Brabant (Dutch-Israelite main synagogue Brabant), says that law enforcement officers were present and that the police were nearby. “The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon, at around 05:15 near De Witte Dame Library. It involved five or six people”.

Not a One-Off

According to Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, who was also present, this was not a one-off incident. The group reportedly faced intimidation from various groups of people on several occasions, Omroep Brabant reports.

The rabbis intend to report the incident to the municipality. But that hasn’t been successful yet because the right contact person hadn’t been reached. “But they’re taking it seriously”, Steinberg says. “This is about security”.

The Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE) conference took place from Monday to Wednesday in Eindhoven. RCE regularly organises meetings for European rabbis on Jewish law, culture, customs, and contemporary challenges.

War in Gaza

The number of antisemitic incidents has risen sharply in Europe since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October, 2023, and the war in Gaza. In the Netherlands, the number of reported antisemitic incidents has increased by 818 per cent since those events, according to figures from CIDI (Centre for Information and Documentation Israel).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob