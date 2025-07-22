PSV fans on hectic transfer week

Yarek Gąsasioriwski, Ruben van Bommel, Matej Kovar, Killian Sildillia and Alassane Pléa bave all been able to call themselves PSV players for a week now. Noa Lang and Johan Bakayoko found a new club last week. A lot has happened at the Eindhoven club. What do the fans think about it?

The transfer window is in full swing and PSV’s football director, Earnest Stewart, is certainly not idle. Last week he brought in no less than five new players and sold two. PSV fans are curious about the new contracts: “It’s exciting when there are so many changes taking place but I have complete confidence in it,” says an Amsterdam PSV fan, who is coming to pick up a new shirt in the fan store this Friday afternoon.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh