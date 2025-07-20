PSV bids farewell to Noa Lang: ‘He was worth his weight in gold for the club’

Next step

“After two seasons with two titles, it is time for me to take the next step in my career,” says Lang. “I am grateful for all the people within and around the club who were there for me from day one. I look back on a successful time in Eindhoven and wish PSV every success in the future.”

‘Worth his weight in gold’

Technical director Earnest Stewart speaks highly of the winger. “For PSV he was worth his weight in gold and outside the lines we got to know him as a very social boy who was very good in the group. We are going to miss Noa but we wish him this nice transfer wholeheartedly. We thank him for everything and wish him all the best for the future.”

The transfer of Lang had been in the air for a long time, his new club reportedly wanted to attract him in the winter. Then PSV did not want to cooperate. The Eindhoven club previously anticipated a departure of the outspoken winger by signing Ruben van Bommel.

Exodus

For PSV, a string of players have been leaving the club this summer. Previously, Walter Benítez, Joël Drommel (on loan), Olivier Boscagli, Richard Ledezma, Rik Karsdorp, Tyrell Malacia (on loan), Malik Tillman, Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong left the club.

Source; Studio040

Translated by Muktha Kartik