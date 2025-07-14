Prison for man who shared ASML and NXP information with Russia

The Rotterdam court sentenced a 43-year-old man to three years in prison for sharing technological knowledge from high-tech companies in Eindhoven and Veldhoven with a person in Russia.

The sentence is lower than the prosecution had requested. They wanted the suspect imprisoned for four years for sharing the information. Because there was no evidence that the suspect received money for the information, the judge opted for a three-year prison sentence.

Over the course of four years, the former employee repeatedly gained access to files he didn’t need for his work. He retained these files after his employment ended. The suspect copied the servers of his employers, ASML and NXP, both companies in the high-tech industry.

During the trial, the defendant said: “I had saved ASML files for my own use. Whether those files were allowed to go to Russia? I didn’t ask myself that question,” the court reports.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas