Pots and pans protest for starving Palestinians

Eindhoven station was one of many Dutch railway stations on Thursday to draw a crowd. People came together to bang pots and pans to draw attention to the empty pots and pans in Gaza where starvation is the latest of Israel’s strategies.

The din was deafening. A big drum determined the rhythm, and slogans drowned in the noise. Nevertheless, it was clear why people had come. The Dutch cabinet refuses to interrupt its holiday to debate measures in parliament, something the opposition parties had asked for.

For EN, written by editor.

Image source: wikimedia