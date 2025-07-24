The police broke a car window last Saturday to rescue two fogs from a boiling hot car on infustrial estate Ekkersrijt in Son en Breugel. A local police officer reported this on Instagram yesterday. The dog owner had gone to fo some shopping and had left bottles of water in the car for the dogs.

“The only thing she had not realised was thst dogs cannot take caps off bottles” say the police. The officers tried to vontact the owner, but to no avail. “That is why we did not hesitate to smash a window, so the dogs vould get some fresh air”.

A while later the woman returned to her car. She claimed to have left the window ajar. She had also left the dogs some water. Water they could not drink. “Let’s make this clear once and gor all: children or animals in a hot car means a broken window”, the police conclude. Dource: Studio040 Translated by Greta