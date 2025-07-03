Peter Bosz once again the best coach of the season

Peter Bosz is once again the best coach of last season. The PSV coach won the Rinus Michels Award on Wednesday evening, just like last year. Bosz was chosen above Paul Simonis (former coach of Go Ahead Eagles), Francesco Farioli (former coach of Ajax) and Ron Jans (FC Utrecht).

Bosz was surprised and had expected the award to go to Paul Simonis. “I think we also did a great job with PSV. I think my own performance was better the second year than the first, but the competition was incredibly big.”

The PSV coach was presented with the award at the National Football Coach Congress at Papendal. All head coaches from professional football were allowed to cast their votes.

Bosz became national champion for the second year in a row with PSV. Farioli narrowly missed out on the title with Ajax and came in second. Simonis won the KNVB Cup with Go Ahead Eagles. Jans finished fourth in the Eredivisie with FC Utrecht.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez