Passengers walk to Eindhoven Airport

A car containing a family overturned on the Anthony Fokkerweg in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon. There were two adults and their child in the car. The vehicle was nudged by a lorry changing lanes. As a result, the car veered into the verge and flipped over, crashing into a traffic sign. The damage to the car is significant, but fortunately, no one was seriously injured. The lorry sustained minimal damage.

The road, which also leads to the airport, was closed for a period of time. Due to the closure, buses heading to Eindhoven Airport could not proceed. Passengers therefore decided to continue on foot with their luggage and walk several kilometres to catch their flight. A lane has since reopened.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh