Park with trees and stream in city centre to be completed this year

The construction fences are up but the barren plain with sand and grass is still to be tackled. A brand new park will appear between Lichtplein and Vonderweg, behind the Witte Dame. What’s more, it should be finished this year, including a stream and two hundred trees.

Despite not a single spade having gone into the earth, everything is going according to plan, the municipality says. The new Victoria Park will be ready this very year, smack in the heart of the city. “One uncertainty is how much of the planting will actually have been completed. Winter time is not such a good season for planting”, a spokesperson explains.

Metamorphosis

Last year marked the start of the redevelopment of the area. Some 13,000 square metres in the so-called Emmasingel Quadrant will undergo a metamorphosis. It will have two hundred trees, a bridge, and a ‘rolling landscape’, with the river Gender flowing through it. The statue of Gerard Philips, founder of the renowned Eindhoven technology firm, will move from its current location in Gloeilampenplantsoen on Strijp-T to the new Victoria Park.

One of the challenges in laying out the Park will be bringing the Gender up to the surface. This stream currently flows underground. The municipality is seeking the advice of the water authority on how best to effectuate this. The city intends the park to become a new hotspot in the centre, a place where citizens like to be and to linger. Housing The municipality does not expect the laying out of the Victoria Park to be a doddle. Recently the extremely dry weather caused the sands to shift. People living in the vicinity as well as people running business there can be inconvenienced by the building activities on Vonderweg. Over six hundred houses are going to be built there, some in a tower block and others in lower buildings. These houses will be social rent, middle rent (up to 1200 euros a month) and expensive penthouses. The creative breeding ground Temporary Art Centre (TAC) will also be located here. Inconvenience “We are doing our utmost to limit any inconvenience, ”a city spokesperson says. The municipality promises that neighbours will be kept informed at all times of all building activities. “Any inconvenience will be reported and dealt with immediately”, says the spokesperson. Source: Studio040 Translated by Greta