No more cramped dormitories for the homeless

For decades, homeless people in Eindhoven were housed in cramped conditions—‘cooped up’ in a run-down building beneath a car park, with only thin partitions between beds offering a semblance of privacy. That was the reality at shelter ’t Eindje on Mathildelaan. But after a major year-long renovation, that image is now firmly in the past.

On Wednesday, the refurbished facility was officially reopened in a celebratory event. Visitors to the building might hardly believe it’s a homeless shelter. Along a central corridor are 18 self-contained studios, each with its own front door and house number. Every unit includes a bed, bathroom, kitchen, and desk—offering residents independence and dignity.

Support

The new accommodation is intended for people facing serious challenges, such as addiction or psychosis. “It’s a world of difference from the old days,” says Eradus. “Everyone used to sleep in one big dormitory. It was chaotic. You were just tucked away, no longer part of anything. A couple of guards in front of you—and that was that. That’s not how anyone gets better. It didn’t reflect the kind of care we want to provide anymore.”

The choice to renovate ’t Eindje was deliberate and long overdue. “These are people who can’t simply be placed in a regular neighbourhood,” Eradus explains. “Here, we offer them their own space and some peace. From there, we can look at where they might be able to live longer-term.”

The 18 residents now living at the refurbished shelter have been selected by the relevant authorities and are required to sign a support agreement. “Each resident is guided by a counsellor they already know—someone who may have worked with them while they were living rough or during time spent in custody,” explains Eradus. The support they receive takes various forms. “That might include help with managing finances, registering with a GP or dentist,” he adds

Reintegration unlikely

Despite the improved facilities and dedicated support, Eradus is realistic about the future. “If someone does make it back into society, that’s a success. But in many cases, we have to accept that this is it. Some individuals, for example, refuse medication that could manage their psychosis. They’re unlikely to take steps toward work or setting life goals, like you or I might.”

According to Springplank040, around 150 people in Eindhoven fall into this category. One downside of the renovation is the reduced capacity: where once there was space for 36 residents, only 18 can now stay. The others have been moved to an emergency shelter on Vestdijk. Those who’ve secured a studio on Mathildelaan can stay for up to two years. “But there are some for whom this may well be their permanent home.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.