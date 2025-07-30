No more allowance for oldest councillor (87)

The oldest council member in the Netherlands, Dré Rennenberg (87) from Eindhoven, has not received the allowance his younger colleagues do since this year. And that angers him. Council members receive this allowance for the one day a week they are required to take off from work to do council work.

Because of that one day a week, they also miss out on part of their pension accrual, which is what the allowance is intended for. But Rennenberg receives nothing. “Discrimination”, he calls it.

For the past 19 years, Rennenberg has received the allowance, but the rules have changed since 1 January of this year, Omroep Brabant reports. That’s why he is now taking action against the Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for the allowance. He has already contacted several bodies, including College voor de Rechten van de Mens (college for human rights).

“I’ve also contacted the union”, Rennenberg says. “They agree with me and fully support me”. The oldest council member has also submitted a motion that is widely supported by the Eindhoven council.

Elderly people are the ones who suffer

“I didn’t expect to receive such broad support. Older people are often the ones who suffer”, the 87-year-old, who also works as a tax advisor at his sons’ firm, says. After 67, you no longer receive the allowance because you no longer accrue pension. “But there are also people with a small pension who could really use it”, he says.

“But that’s not what the scheme is intended for”, the spokesperson for Minister Uitermark (NSC, new social contract party) of the Interior says. Minister Uitermark is responsible for the allowance for Rennenberg and his colleagues.

“The compensation for council members exists because they spend part of their time on council work. And therefore cannot earn an income”, she explains. “That therefore affects your pension accrual. But if you are 67 or older, you no longer accrue pension. So you no longer need the allowance. It’s not meant as a bonus”, she concludes.

Indignant

But the seasoned politician from Lichtstad (city of light) isn’t bothered by that. “If I don’t get my way, I’ll protest outside the Ministry of the Interior in The Hague”, he says. “The minister will be gone soon, and we’ll be left with the consequences”, he says indignantly.

The allowance amounts to approximately €200 per month. “It’s not about the money for me”, Rennenberg continues. “Whether you’re 20 or 87, you deserve the allowance”, he believes. And the Eindhoven resident isn’t even worried about his own pension yet: “You shouldn’t just write off seniors because of their age. As long as I’m still thinking, I’ll keep working”. And Rennenberg still works at least 40 hours a week.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob