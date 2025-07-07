No blue parking zone in Meerhoven, despite nuisance

There will be no blue parking zone in Meerhoven. The idea of ​​Forum voor Democratie to combat parking nuisance in the new Eindhoven neighbourhood with such a zone has been rejected by the municipality.

Residents of Meerhoven are regularly bothered by cars that are parked in the neighbourhood for weeks because their owners travel via Eindhoven Airport. In this way, holidaymakers avoid high parking costs.

Zone

Forum voor Democratie therefore suggested introducing a blue zone in Meerhoven, where people can park their cars for a maximum of two days. This would allow residents to receive visitors without any problems, but airport passengers would no longer be able to park their cars in the residential area.

Problems

The municipality of Eindhoven acknowledges the problems in Meerhoven but states that a blue parking zone is not the right instrument to counteract this. “Blue zones are always aimed at flow, which is not the case in a residential area like Meerhoven. In addition, enforcing blue zones requires a relatively large amount of manpower,” the city council writes.

In order to combat parking nuisance, paid parking can be introduced in Meerhoven. “In the past, in Meerhoven, in consultation with the neighbourhood, it was tested whether people wanted regulated parking. In some streets this was chosen, in others it was not.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas