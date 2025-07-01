New party for women only in Son en Breugel

Monique van Zwieten is leaving the D66 group in Son en Breugel and taking her council seat with her. She has informed the board that she has already begun establishing her local party, Zij aan Zet. This party is exclusively for women.

The local board and the D66 group regret that Van Zwieten is taking this step and taking her council seat. The party states that it stands for an inclusive society for everyone and will continue to promote this vision in the years to come.

Flip Verhagen will serve as group leader in Son en Breugel until the municipal elections on 18 March 2026, supported by committee member Bas Henrichs.

Zij aan Zet (It’s Her Turn)

The new party Zij aan Zet focuses on improving the position of women in local politics. “We want women to feel safe, to be taken seriously, and to be treated fairly,” says Van Zwieten. “We believe that politics needs to listen better to women.”

The party aims to advocate for all women and their allies, regardless of age, family situation, work, or background, according to Van Zwieten. “We hope to achieve a lot in Son en Breugel.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh