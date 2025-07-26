Municipality talks to residents about Eindhovenseweg traffic safety

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is going to talk to residents of the Eindhovenseweg about the traffic situation. This comes as an aftermath of the demands of the residents on measures against speeding drivers. There was a tragic case of a man being killed on this road last month.

“We are in contact with the police. If the signal arises that road safety on site is structurally at stake, we will of course take that signal seriously and enter into discussions with them,” a spokesperson for the municipality said when asked.

The Eindhovenseweg is an important connecting road between Geldrop and Eindhoven, where there is utmost need for cars to be able to drive smoothly and safely, according to the municipality. The maximum speed is 50 kilometers per hour, and according to the municipality, the road meets the guidelines. “But that doesn’t mean that accidents can’t take place.” The municipality regrets last month’s fatal accident.

However, something has already changed on the road, the municipality says. Last year, a pre-sorting area to the Hulsterweg was removed, which should make it safer for cyclists. No new adjustments are planned at the moment.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Muktha Kartik