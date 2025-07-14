Marjolijn Sengers receives Brabant Cup for commitment to culture

Marjolijn Sengers from Eindhoven will receive the 2025 Brabant Bokaal. This award is presented annually by the North Brabant Cultural Fund to individuals who volunteer in a truly exceptional way to support culture and nature in the province.

Sengers receives her award for her years of dedication as founder, coordinator, programmer, and artistic director of Podium Klassiek Eindhoven. Thanks to her passionate work, classical chamber music has become a permanent fixture in Eindhoven’s cultural scene.

Moreover, according to the jury, Sengers consistently succeeds in inspiring a diverse audience to enjoy classical music. A maximum of three individuals are honored each year. In addition to Sengers, Henk van Mierlo from Valkenswaard and John Meulenbroeks from Hooge Mierde will receive the cultural fund’s honorary award.

Award Ceremony

The 2025 Brabant Cups will be presented on Monday, November 10th, by Ina Adema, King’s Commissioner. She is also chair of the North Brabant Cultural Fund. The celebratory event will take place at Podium Azijnfabriek in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas