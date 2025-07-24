Lorryload of pork ends up on Anthony Fokkerweg

In the early hours of Thursday morning a lorry loaded with pork tipped over Anthony Fokkerweg. The driver was only 200 metres away from his destination when the load began to shift and the truck tipped over. The driver was unhurt.

The driver was transporting freshly slaughtered hams that he had just collected from a slaughterhouse in Boxtel. The recovery of the vehicle took a lot of effort. A small digger shoved the meat out so that a grapple could move the meat into containers. Bystanders characterised the sight as ‘unsavoury’. When the lorry had been emptied it could be hoisted back onto its wheels.

Source: Studio040

Image source: wikimedia commons

Translated by Greta