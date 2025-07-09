Joost Lobée becomes new director of corporation Thuis

Joost Lobée will be the new general director of Eindhoven housing corporation Thuis from December. He will then take over from Luc Severijnen, who is retiring.

Lobée has more than 23 years of experience in the world of housing corporations. The last nine years he was already general director, but of corporation Compaen (friend) in Helmond. According to Thuis (at home), he has extensive knowledge of property development and finance, among other things. He also knows the region.

Homes

Thuis rents more than 10,500 homes in Best, Son en Breugel, Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Oirschot and Waalre. Compaen is a smaller corporation, renting 3,500 homes in Helmond and Geldrop-Mierlo.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob