Jochem helps underprivileged children with sportswear

Not being able to play soccer or basketball with friends because sportswear is too expensive is the reality for a group of young people from Eindhoven and the surrounding area. Jochem Goedhals hopes to change that with his foundation ‘DRIP’. This year, almost six hundred children have already received sportswear, free of charge.

DRIP was launched in 2023. For the slightly older reader: DRIP is slang for looking stylish and cool. Something, according to Goedhals, the children he coached didn’t always manage.

“As a youth coach, I saw two things. Not all children have the clothes they want. Or it’s expensive and comes at the expense of something else in the family. A PSV kit is a week’s worth of groceries for many families”, he says on talk show ‘Eindje van de Week‘ (end of the week).

Africa

Goedhals also saw unused or too-small sportswear in the closets of his “spoiled” children. “What do we actually do with it? It often goes to African countries. Why can’t we do it locally?”

No sooner said than done. Initially, the initiator considered a small shop in Strijp. That is, until he spoke with a social worker. “He actually started laughing and said, ‘Dude, those young people you’re trying to help aren’t even coming to Strijp'”.

So it wasn’t a small shop, but a shop on wheels. “We go to people. We choose which neighbourhoods we go to, and that allows us to really target our customers”.

The poverty label

Goedhals wants to take a different approach than similar initiatives. “We don’t want the poverty label. That they are standing at Intersport with their clothing voucher. We want them to earn clothes, and that it is not coming from, ‘How sad, here’s something for you.’ They can choose something, and it should be an experience”.

Children between the ages of 4 and 16 can choose something. “We have a maximum of two or three items. But if I see a little boy needs five or six items. And a bag and a jacket, then go ahead and grab it”.

There are now collection points for sportswear in Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Geldrop, Helmond, Nuenen, Valkenswaard, and Son en Breugel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob