Irene is the new children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo

10-year-old Irene Roy is the new children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo. In this role, she wants to ensure that children come into contact with other cultures more often.

Irene lives in Geldrop and is in group 6 of primary school Sint Jozef. She indicates that she thinks it is important that children learn about each other’s background, so that more mutual understanding and respect can be created. Alderman Mathil Sanders, who came to tell Irene the good news at school, calls her “enthusiastic, involved and full of good ideas”.

Bullying

After the school holidays, Irene will take over the role of the current children’s mayor, Stan van Steenbergen. He fought against bullying last school year. To conclude his term, there will be a theatre performance for all groups 6 in Geldrop and Mierlo after the summer holidays, the municipality reports. With this, Stan wants to make children aware of the impact of bullying in a ‘playful and educational way’.

According to alderman Sanders, Stan has put the topic of bullying on the agenda and this shows that children have valuable ideas. “They deserve a say.”

Office

The Netherlands now has more than a hundred children’s mayors, according to the Dutch Society of Children’s Mayors. With this, municipalities want to give children a voice within local democracy. In addition, it should help children to listen to each other better and form their own opinion. ‘The children’s mayor represents the children in the municipality and thinks along about what is important for young residents’, writes the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo about the position.

Application

The selection of Irene was preceded by an application procedure. A jury, including the mayor and the youth council, made a selection. Interviews were also held with various candidates. The children’s mayor will be allowed to work on his or her own projects and ideas in the coming school year. Irene will also be present at all kinds of special events.

She will be officially installed during the council meeting on September 15, 2025.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez