Ideas for future: space for culture and an end to poverty

The municipality of Eindhoven asked some 3,500 residents what they wanted the city to retain, improve and add in the future. From the answers the municipality received this emerged above all: more space for culture and encounters.

Earlier this year, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem announced that he was going to collect ideas about the city’s future from Eindhoven residents. That is what City Council has now done.

From about 400 different ideas, the forty best iwere selected. One of these ideas is that the creative incubators in the city should be preserved and more should be added. Philips Stadion (stadium) should also be preserved for the city centre.

In addition, the questionnaire showed that the city can improve many things when it comes to accessibility, green areas and housing. There should also be more room for places where different population groups in the city can meet and get to know each other.

Poverty

Homelessness must be eliminated, according to the participants, as well as poverty. Sports, healthcare and culture must be available to everyone, and playing space for children must have a central place in the city.

A digital consultation running from 18 August up until 14 September will allow the most important ideas to be chosen. Work can then begin next year to realise those ideas.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob