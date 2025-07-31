Hundreds of Brabant residents create gigantic tapestry about slavery

Image courtesy Textielmuseum/Textile Lab

It’s 35 metres long, 2.5 metres high, and designed by Eindhoven artist Victor Sonna: a gigantic tapestry that tells the story of slavery in our province. More than 750 volunteers worked on it for months. “It’s not only beautiful,” says creator Ricardo Burgzorg, “but creating it also raised awareness and created a bond between people.”

According to Ricardo, the colonial slavery past isn’t just a story of the descendants, but of everyone. This project contributed to that realisation. “All the volunteers initially came just to make the tapestry and to be together. Not because they wanted to learn anything about the slavery past,” Ricardo explains. “But because they were there, the conversations started. That worked so wonderfully.”

Connectedness

Volunteer Maritée Onderdenwijngaard (68) can confirm this. “It was amazing,” she says enthusiastically. “There was such a sense of community. Every time I saw people working on their own section of the tapestry, I thought: ‘They worked on this with heart and soul.’ It deeply moved me,” she says, tears welling in her eyes. “That so many people were willing to spend hours working on it.”

In several places across the province, the tapestry continued to grow. Enthusiasm was particularly strong in Schijndel. According to Ricardo, 250 people worked on the artwork there alone. People also rolled up their sleeves in Helmond, Breda, Eindhoven, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and Tilburg. Ricardo was surprised at how many people know about textile techniques, even though it’s not their work at all. “When you see how many metres they’ve made and how detailed it is, it’s just fantastic.” Maritée was amazed when she saw all the different techniques: tufting, quilting, embroidery. She didn’t know much about them beforehand, she says with a laugh. “I’d never heard of cutting fabric, and I’d never done tufting before.” With a little practice, she got the hang of it. Souls Karin van Leengoed (68) was one of the volunteers who learned about part of her own history through the project. “I’ve become aware that I had an uncle (a priest) who was trying to convert Indonesians. He thought he was doing good, but with the knowledge we have now, we know that wasn’t the case.” She calls this realisation, thanks to this project, special. After months of collaboration, the tapestry is now finished and can be viewed free of charge at the TextielMuseum in Tilburg until November 9th. “Words can’t describe it,” says Maritée. “When I walk past here, I think: ‘There are so many creative people in the world.’ How wonderful, how wonderful, how wonderful!”

