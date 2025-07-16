Hercules disaster remembered: “This is part of our history”

At the monument behind City Hall in Eindhoven, the Hercules disaster, which occurred exactly 29 years ago, was commemorated on Tuesday. Relatives, emergency workers and interested parties gathered to remember the 34 victims. “This disaster is part of our history”.

“Today we remember the 34 people who lost their lives. We think of the survivors, who had to rebuild their lives. We think of the bereaved families and of the aid workers who did their work under difficult circumstances”, Peter Kempen, chairman of foundation Herculesramp (disaster) 1996, says.

Wreaths were laid at the monument during the commemoration. On behalf of the municipality, this was done by Alderman Robert Strijk, Councilman Rudy Reker and Tjerk Langman, former Councilman and initiator of the monument. The monument has a place behind City Hall on the bank of Dommel river since 2016.

Starlings

On Monday, 15 July, 1996 at around 18:00, the military plane landed on Eindhoven Air Base. The plane came from Villafranca in Italy. On board were 4 Belgian crew members and 37 musicians of brass band of Koninklijke Landmacht (Royal Army).

During landing, a large group of starlings flew into one of the engines. As a result, the plane crashed and came to a burning halt on the runway. 31 People died immediately in the crash. Three others later died in hospital while 7 people survived the accident. “This disaster is part of our history. We have not forgotten you”, Kempen concluded.

