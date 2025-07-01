Heavy fireworks causes commotion in neighborhood

A day after the discovery of a large batch of heavy fireworks in Nuenen, the neighbourhood is still in shock. “A police officer said that it was just as dangerous as the fireworks disaster in Enschede”, says a resident. Residents of ten homes were evacuated as a precaution due to the discovery.

Unknown On Monday, a large quantity of heavy illegal fireworks was found in a truck and a sea container. They were on the yard behind a former farm on this street. The report about the fireworks came to the police via ‘Meld Misdaad Anoniem’. A man who lives on the property says he is ‘taking care of things’ for the owner. He says that containers are rented out for storage. According to the man, the container in which the fireworks were found has only been rented out since last week. The resident does not want to reveal details of the tenant and did not cooperate when the police arrived. “I did not allow them to enter the premises. They took me to the police station, and they still have my phone”.

Shocked The 88-year-old neighbour across the street is still shocked. “We all had to leave suddenly, and I wasn’t even allowed to pack my things calmly. A police officer stated that it was just as dangerous as the Enschede fireworks disaster. There were Cobras, among other things”. The man said there is a lot of activity around the farm, mainly from the allotments. “It is a warehouse where a lot of people come”.

Show The residents who had to leave their homes were allowed to return around nine o’clock in the evening.”We hardly have any contact with the owner and the resident of the farm. He is very much on his own; we only text him when something is wrong”, says the woman. A day later, she can laugh about it! “We were just about to have a barbecue, but that wasn’t allowed. We almost had a grand fireworks show here”, she concludes.

Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha