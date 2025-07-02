Heat: Market closes early, tiler continues working

It is 35 degrees and therefore tropical in the region. That means a cooling dip for one, but for the other sweating through work. Eindhoven weekly market stops earlier this time, but others just keep working.

A construction worker laying tiles in the centre of Eindhoven is not really bothered by it. “Meh. I can handle it”, he says. Drinking water and enough shade is enough for him. At grill truck Den Ouden they are happy to go home early. “When everything was switched on in here, it was 50 degrees at one point”, the owner says.

Zoo

Work continues as usual in Eindhoven Zoo, despite the heat. The employees provide extra cooling for the animals. “The elephants can handle it, but in the wild they live in forested areas. So when the sun is that bright, we give them an extra shower”, animal keeper Egbert Jan Plas explains.

Dive

People who do not have to work seek out the cool spots by, for example, taking a refreshing dip, for example at beach pool Enode in Nuenen. “We first take a dip, and we have our supboard with us to paddle for a while. We also have nice fresh snacks, such as salads and fruit”, a woman says. “We are enjoying our day off”.

The heat wave will end today.

