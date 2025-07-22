GroenLinks-PvdA Best has new lead candidate.

Councillor Steven van der Heijden is the new lead candidate for GroenLinks-PvdA in the municipal elections in Best. Additionally, he will succeed Rob Vader as the party’s group leader after the summer.

This decision has been made by the members of GroenLinks-PvdA Best. Van der Heijden (29) is no stranger in the political arena of the village. He has been active as a councillor for the party since 2022.

Van der Heijden already has a vision of what he wants to address in Best: “Especially in times of growth, we must ensure that everyone can continue to participate. Affordable housing, adequate care, and a sustainable environment. This is possible in Best, but we need to make choices. We are ready to take our responsibility.”

The 29-year-old will not only be the lead candidate but will also take over from Rob Vader as group leader. “Together with Rob, we have built a solid foundation in Best, for which I am immensely grateful,” said van der Heijden. According to GroenLinks-PvdA Best, Van der Heijden will become the youngest group leader in the Best municipal council.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh