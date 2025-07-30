‘Forgotten’ boat accident on Dommel still causes nightmares

A boat trip that ended fatally almost a hundred years ago at Genneper Watermolen (genneper watermill) still caused sleepless nights for Eindhoven resident José until recently, Studio040 discovered by chance.

While preparing a report on Dommel river last year, the editors came across a tiny newspaper article from the archives of Eindhovens Dagblad (eindhoven daily newspaper). The article concerns a dramatic boating accident near Genneper Watermolen in 1930. Four students from Sint Joris College rented a small iron boat to navigate upstream on Dommel river. But what was supposed to be a pleasant rowing trip ended in a terrible tragedy.

Just before Genneper Watermolen, the boat ended up in a mill pond. It took on water and sank. One boy drowned, while another managed to get to shore in the nick of time. He also managed to rescue his little brother from the water.

Tragic

“Tragic drowning accident”, the newspaper headlined the next day. Both Eindhovens Dagblad and Tilburgs Dagblad (Tilburg daily newspaper) covered the accident. The fatal victim was mentioned by name and even his address in the newspaper. “The window dresser, C. Jolie, managed to reach the shore by swimming and also rescued his little brother, Jan. (…) But Bongenaars, residing on Jan Luykenstraat 29, disappeared in the depths and could only be brought to shore later by swimmers”. According to the newspaper, resuscitation with an oxygen machine, which had apparently been brought to the scene, was unsuccessful. The unfortunate student of Sint Joris College had already died.

Cornelis survived the accident, but the event had a tremendous impact on him. He was in shock after the accident, the newspaper reported. “Cornelis Jolie was in such a state of shock as a result of what happened that admission to R.K. Ziekenhuis (Rooms Katholiek, roman catholic hospital) on Jan van Lieshoutstraat was deemed necessary”.

Nightmares

The editors decide to track down any descendants of the boys and manage to contact José Jolie, who now lives in Waalre. She turns out to be the daughter of window dresser Cornelis Jolie. But to the reporters’ surprise, she appears to have never heard of the story.

The story brings not only surprise but also a sense of relief. The story has had a significant impact on José, without her even realising it. “I’ve always had dreams, nightmares, that I myself was drowning in Dommel river”, she explains. “I don’t go in the water either; I’m afraid of it. This is coming back to haunt me, the fear of water I’ve always had”.

The editors ultimately decide to take a different approach to the TV segment about Dommel and omit the Jolie family history from the story. They will be in touch with José again this summer.

She has since recovered from the shock and discovered that the family of her father and his younger brother was aware of the accident. Why she was never told remains a mystery. “My father died when I was fifteen. He was always away from home and didn’t share much”. To date, the editors have been unable to locate any descendants or family members of the deceased boy, Huub Bongenaars.

Do you have any additional information based on this story that could help us further unravel this story? Please contact us at pleun.wolters@studio040.nl or merijn.van.merrienboer@studio040.nl.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob