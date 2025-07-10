First outing for rare panther cubs in Best Zoo

Visitors to Best Zoo will be able to see three rare Sri Lankan panther cubs from Wednesday. The panther cubs, born earlier this year, are now strong enough to be shown to visitors.

In the period after the birth the carers left the mother and her young alone as much as possible. Like all babies, the cubs mainly slept and drank their mother’s milk. Together with their mother, they are now allowed to explore the outer enclosure and enjoy the summer sun.

Endangered

The Sri Lankan panther is a subspecies of the African Leopard. As its name already indicates, the animal lives in the wild solely on the Asian peninsula of Sri Lanka. Reduction of its habitat and hunters have greatly reduced the population in the preceding centuries, says Best Zoo. In 2018 the Sri Lankan population was estimated at 700 to 800 adult animals. Nature reserves and other protective measures have ensured a stable population lately, but the species is still endangered. About 75 Sri Lankan panthers worldwide are kept in zoos. These ‘reserve numbers’ might help to prevent the species from going extinct. Source:Stufio040 Translated by Greta