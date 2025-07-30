Fire destroys animal shelter

A massive wildfire on the Greek island of Kythira has completely destroyed the life’s work of Geldrop resident Irene van Klinken. She ran a large animal shelter on the island, housing three hundred animals that people wanted to get rid of. But the enclosures have now been destroyed, and almost all the cats are missing. “I only see black”, is how she describes the surroundings.

She’s lived on a mountain in Greece for eighteen years, but she’s never experienced anything like this, Omroep Brabant reports. “On Saturday morning, my partner and I saw smoke in the distance”, she says. Initially, they thought it posed no danger to them because the wind was blowing in the opposite direction. “We went to help a friend of ours who lives a village further away”. Once there, the couple was trapped by the fire.

“So I couldn’t go back home to the animals. After some anxious phone calls to the neighbours, I thought the fire wasn’t coming towards our house, but that turned out to be different”. Only after the fire had done its devastating work, were the two animal lovers able to return to their home.

Housing destroyed

“We drove through the smoldering remains and ash to our animals and the house”, she continues. “When we arrived at the mountain, I could already see something was wrong. I thought I’d lost everything. Everything was black”.

When they drove up, they could assess the damage. “The cats’ enclosures were destroyed, and I’ve only seen six of them again”, she said anxiously. “So they’re either missing or dead. I hope they all come back, but I fear the worst”.

The other enclosures were also completely destroyed. As a result, the remaining animals are now standing in the blazing sun. “The horse and chicken stables went up in flames. So the animals are in the full sun. We’re trying to place them around the trees as much as possible, because it’s 38 degrees Celsius today”.

No food

An entire shipping container full of supplies and a water tank have also melted. “We’ve been running back and forth with water all day because the pipes have also melted in the heat”. Irene and her husband’s house is still intact.

The fire is no longer near their house. “We’re no longer in danger. But the animals have no food; it’s all burned. They’re very stressed. I’m trying to calm them down a bit while I clean up. But I’m still in complete shock”.

What Irene needs most now is help and money to rebuild everything. That’s why she started a crowdfunding campaign. By Monday, in just two days, over €3,000 had already been raised.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob