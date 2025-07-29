FC Eindhoven pays tribute to region with new away shirt

FC Eindhoven has unveiled the away shirt for the 2025-2026 season. For the first time in the club’s history, the region is central to the design. “Here lie our roots, this is our region, this is the Kempen.”

Various references are made to De Kempen. “Green for our forests and heathland. Yellow for the grains and maize that grow on the rolling fields. White for the pure character: hard-working, friendly, and never giving up,” explains FC Eindhoven.

The presentation video also includes what appears to be a nod to PSV. “From Valkenswaard to Oirschot and from Reusel to the heart of Eindhoven city centre. Together we are the region. FC Eindhoven is more than just a club from the city. It is the club of this region and we are proud of that.”

