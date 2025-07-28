Exploding stove removes apartment front

An explosion in Eindhoven blew out the front of an apartment on Lichtstraat. The owner was preparing to go on a camping trip and was checking his gear. Miraculously, he came away unhurt.

A 112-correspondent says things went pearshaped when the camper wanted to test a small cooking stove fuelled by gas canisters. Due to an as yet unknown cause, the stove exploded.

No one was hurt, but the apartment sustained serious damage. The entire front of the house was blown out. Bricks, glass and the window frame were scattered on the street dozens of metres below. The area has been cordoned off because the house may collapse. Owners in adjacent houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Sources: text: Studio040, image: wikimedia Translated by Greta