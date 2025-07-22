“Everyone Deserves an Emergency Kit”

Dutch people are being urged to have an emergency kit at home in case of a crisis. According to Ouderen Appèl, this doesn’t take into account the price tag of several hundred euros. That’s why thid political party, wants the municipality of Eindhoven to step in to help vulnerable residents.

These politicians believe that preparing for a crisis is not just the government’s responsibility, but also the citizens. “But then citizens must be given resources for this, especially those who are financially or physically vulnerable. A decent emergency package may cost up to 300 euros. For people on a minimum income, only receiving AOW (state pension), or with subsistence on the edge, that is simply unfeasible”, says Ouderen Appèl.

The party wants to know if the municipal executive is willing to help low-income Eindhoven residents purchase such a kit, similar to what’s happening in Amsterdam, The Hague, and elsewhere.

“We urge you not to wait too long with this. Crisis preparation cannot just begin when the need arises. Eindhoven must have resilient residents, and that also requires decisive action from the administration”, the politicians say. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha