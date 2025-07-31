Sheep escape and roam industrial estate

Law enforcement officers in Eindhoven received a remarkable report Wednesday morning: sheep had reportedly escaped through a hole in the fence and were roaming the industrial estate.

Normally, the sheep graze along the highway, but several had escaped. To contact the owner, the sheep’s ear tags had to be recorded. After some time, a team of law enforcement officers cornered the sheep.

They eventually managed to take a photo of the ears and contacted the owner. Law enforcement officers sealed the hole with police tape to prevent further escape attempts by the sheep.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez