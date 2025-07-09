Eindhoven: “We do not explicitly state what is permitted”

Tearing up, burning, or defacing Quran. Is this permitted at demonstrations in Eindhoven, and why or why not? Studio040 posed these questions to the municipality. City Council, however, remains undecided: “We don’t explicitly state in advance what is and isn’t permitted”.

The series of questions was prompted by a requested demonstration two weeks ago. Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld planned to burn a Quran in Eindhoven. The intended location was Al-Fourqaan Mosque in Woensel-Zuid.

Due to a police shortage due to the NATO summit in The Hague and fear of unrest, the municipal anti-Islam movement had to relocate to Stadhuisplein. However, Wagensveld and his supporters never showed up. He announced on X that he would not be told where he could or could not stand.

Quran Burning

The question on the lips of pro Muslim demonstrators present was “how their city could have given permission for a Quran burning”.

According to the municipal spokesperson, the situation is different. “Municipality of Eindhoven did not permit the burning. Open fires are generally prohibited according to Algemene Plaatselijke Verordening (general local bylaw, rules for public order and safety within the municipality, ed.)”.

“After the police alerted us to a Pegida post in which Wagensveld stated that burning was not prohibited, we contacted him by phone and explained this to him.

Abrasive Message

The municipality is not commenting on whether Pegida is permitted to destroy Quran in other ways. However, they are taking the feelings of the Islamic community in Eindhoven into account.

“In preparing for demonstrations, we also contact various stakeholders. This ensures that we have a clear understanding of the prevailing sentiments”, continues the municipal spokesperson.

“That said: the right to demonstrate is not an unlimited right, but the message can be offensive. After all, we live in a free country, and the Mayor or municipality has no say in the content or form of a demonstration”.

Shot dead

Where exactly the boundary of the right to demonstrate ends, according to City Council, remains unclear. It is clear, however, that the ‘desecration’ of Quran is provoking resistance worldwide.

It’s also a controversial issue in the Netherlands. Last year, Arnhem Mayor Marcouch issued a restraining order to the Pegida leader when he attempted to burn Quran. The Mayor did this to prevent unrest. An earlier attempt to burn the holy book for Muslims got out of hand when counter-demonstrators tried to prevent it.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob