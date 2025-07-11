Eindhoven wants to connect Strijp-T and Strijp-S

If it was up to the Eindhoven City government, a small section of Beukenlaan could go underground. A tunnel could be constructed near the Strijps Bultje (the Strijp Bump). The Mayor and Alderpersons think this tunnel will create a good connection between Strijp-S and Strijp-T
Currengly the busy Beukenlaan cuts through the two former Philips industrial sites. With a short tunnel, this part of the city would become a pleasant spot. This could be effectuated with extra trees and plants and ‘better use of the public space’. It would also facilitate movemen from Strijp-S to Strijp-T for the people who live there.
Investigation
Research has led the Mayor and Alderpersons to this conclusion. City council groups had asked if the city could investigate the possibility of a tunnel under Beukenlaan with a view to using the area above the tunnel for housing.
However, building houses in this area is too complicated, the investigation shows. Building on top of a tunnel is complex and this location is also too noisy with car and train traffic so close.
‘Short stay’
Having said that,vthe city does see possibilities when it comes to improvements in the area with the construction of a short tunnel. Temporary short stay-units could be possible, the city says, in the area between gebouw TQ and Beukenlaan. A clear condition states there can be no construction activities near the high pressure gas pipes and the thermal power station in this area.
The governors are now making more specific plans for the location of the tunnel. Moreover, they will have to find ways to finance the whole project.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Greta