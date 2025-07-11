Eindhoven wants to connect Strijp-T and Strijp-S

Investigation

Research has led the Mayor and Alderpersons to this conclusion. City council groups had asked if the city could investigate the possibility of a tunnel under Beukenlaan with a view to using the area above the tunnel for housing.

However, building houses in this area is too complicated, the investigation shows. Building on top of a tunnel is complex and this location is also too noisy with car and train traffic so close.

‘Short stay’

Having said that,vthe city does see possibilities when it comes to improvements in the area with the construction of a short tunnel. Temporary short stay-units could be possible, the city says, in the area between gebouw TQ and Beukenlaan. A clear condition states there can be no construction activities near the high pressure gas pipes and the thermal power station in this area.