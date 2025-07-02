Eindhoven no longer uses steel slag

The municipality of Eindhoven is stopping the use of steel slag in construction projects in the city. The municipality is doing this to limit environmental damage and to counteract negative image.

In May, research collective Investico revealed that steel slag is present in seven locations in Eindhoven. It is a residual product of the steel industry and is potentially harmful to nature.

The local factions of Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) and GroenLinks (green left party) asked questions to City Council following the reports. They wanted to know whether Eindhoven is taking measures to prevent the use of more steel slag.

Central government has already taken additional measures for the future use of steel slag. If this has an impact on municipality, City Council promises to report this. In addition, the use of steel slag must be reported from 2026.

Instructions

Finally, the situation surrounding steel slag in Eindhoven seems to be better than expected. Larger quantities of steel slag have been used in other locations than is the case in Eindhoven. Contractors are also said not to have always received the correct instructions on how to work with the product. Something that can lead to environmental damage. In Eindhoven, these instructions are said to have been followed.

Finally, municipality reports that the material has not been used in places where children play. The chance of exposure to the material therefore seems small.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob