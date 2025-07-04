Eindhoven marks Keti Koti: “We must never forget where we come from”

With Caribbean music, dance and the aroma of traditional dishes filling the air, Stadhuisplein became the lively heart of celebration this week. Hundreds gathered to commemorate Keti Koti*—the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the former Netherlands Antilles, 162 years ago. “My ancestors lived through it. It’s in my DNA,” one attendee shared.

“We reflect on the past—on our ancestors and what they endured,” said an elderly man, swaying gently to the rhythm of the music. “We are free now; we can do as we please. They couldn’t.” Another festivalgoer added simply, “It’s a Surinamese tradition. That’s why I’m here.”

This was the third time Eindhoven held an official Keti Koti event, combining solemn remembrance with joyful celebration. The programme included both a formal commemoration and a cultural festival. According to the Committee 30 June and 1 July Eindhoven, there is a growing need in the region to give Keti Koti a meaningful place in local awareness and tradition.

Discrimination

Many visitors to the festival still find it important to reflect on the past. “My neighbour made fun of me for Black Pete. He teaches that to his children. If we all remember history and know where we came from today, then the chains can literally be broken,” says a young woman, referring to the enslaved people who were bound by chains. She says discrimination still goes on. “For example, when you walk in supermarket and a security guard walks behind you or you get into the lift and a woman immediately grabs her bag firmly. It is still felt.”

Past

Another visitor also feels that Keti Koti remains topical. “If everyone is equal, then there is no reason to look back. But as long as that equality is not there, then we are going to look back.”

Yet not every visitor sees it that way, like a Hindu man with Surinamese roots. “We shouldn’t get stuck in the past. I have lived in Eindhoven for 46 years and I have not suffered from discrimination.”

*Ketikoti (IPA: [ˈkɪti ˈkɔti] ⓘ), sometimes spelled as Keti Koti (Sranantongo: “the chain is cut” or “the chain is broken”). Source: wikipedia. Added by editor.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta