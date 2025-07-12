Eindhoven is not looking to ban fat bikes in the center

Eindhoven is not planning to follow the example of Enschede, to keep fat bikes out of the city center. Enschede was the first municipality in the Netherlands to decide to introduce a ban on fat bikes in the city center. But Eindhoven feels there are hardly any reports of nusiance.

“We currently see no reason to consider a ban, as far as possible. We have hardly received any reports of nuisance,” says a spokesperson for the municipality. “In Eindhoven, there is a bicycle ban in the shopping area during shopping hours. This applies to all types of bicycles and mopeds. So also for fat bikes. And that is enforced.”

Rules

Enschede is now investigating the possibilities of introducing a local ban on fat tire e-bikes, the NOS reported. Whether it will succeed remains to be seen. Earlier, the House of Representatives wanted rules for fat bikes, but that did not lead to anything concrete. The fat bike is not a separate type of bicycle but falls into the category of electric bicycles, according to research commissioned by the government. And so no distinction can be made between fat bikes and other e-bikes.

Road safety

The municipality of Eindhoven does acknowledge that there are concerns about road safety, with the many different types of bicycles that are now on the road in the city. “Safety is under increasing pressure due to the crowds and large speed differences on cycle paths. The fat bike is also part of that,” the spokesperson says. “The fat bike has a negative image. This is mainly due to the traffic behavior of mainly young users and the large share of souped-up fat bikes. The municipality is trying to build several parallel cycle routes where possible to spread crowds and widen busy cycle paths.”

More checks

The Eindhoven police have recently been enforcing illegally tuned fat bikes more often. For example, thirty fat bikes were seized during an inspection at the end of last year Source: Studio040

Translated by Muktha