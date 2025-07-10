Eindhoven forest on the way to Brazil

The Eindhoven Forest of Hope has upped its roots and gone on the march. The forest started a few years ago with only nine trees: textile trees on textile panels with buttons and buttonholes to become attached to other panels. Eindhoven teacher Karla Prada Fernandez introduced the project, which originated in Mexico.

In Mexico a few women, Dora Napolitano the driving force, put their heads together at the start of the Covid pandemic and decided to counteract the general atmosphere of fear and doom by taking action. They decided to become ‘artivists’, people driving change through art. Their medium: used textiles, as these have minimal impact on the environment.

Climate

The forest soon started travelling. First through Central and South America, to inspire and encourage ideas for a healthier planet. Their motto is ‘stubborn optimism’. Yes, there is much to despair about. Yet we can put hope in each other’s hearts and ideas in each other’s minds To this end, the next trip of the forest was to the Glasgow Climate Conference in 2021 (Cop26).

Brazil

The upcoming Climate Conference, Cop30, is in Belém, Brazil, in November, and the Central and South American Forest will be attending. And so will the Eindhoven Forest! No longer a small copse, it has grown from a mere nine to over 150 trees, and is still growing. A section of this forest is now under way, first stop Paris, to join the all the other trees.

Meanwhile, the Eindhoven Forest has put out a few roots and feelers and scattered a few seed. Readers may wonder if they can join. Yes. Anyone can join, any age, any skill level, individually or as a group. The only requirements are a firm resistance to the urge to buy anything (used materials only), and stubborn, optimistic hope that efforts like these can contribute to a healthy planet.

Zurciendo El Planeta – darning the planet

Written for Eindhoven News and The Forest of Hope by Greta